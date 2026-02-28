Aegean Airlines Suspends Key Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Following recent military escalations in the Middle East, Greece's Aegean Airlines has announced a suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Erbil until March 2. This decision comes on the heels of coordinated strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, intensifying regional tensions.

In a Saturday statement, a representative for Aegean Airlines confirmed the suspension of flights to additional destinations, including Baghdad, as well as popular connections to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, further illustrating the far-reaching impact of the conflict.

These measures underscore the airline's cautious approach to passenger safety and highlight the broader implications of the geopolitical unrest on global travel networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)