Aegean Airlines Suspends Key Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Aegean Airlines, Greece's major carrier, has suspended flights to several Middle Eastern destinations, including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Erbil, until March 2. This decision coincides with recent military strikes launched by Israel and the U.S. on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:28 IST
Following recent military escalations in the Middle East, Greece's Aegean Airlines has announced a suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Erbil until March 2. This decision comes on the heels of coordinated strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, intensifying regional tensions.

In a Saturday statement, a representative for Aegean Airlines confirmed the suspension of flights to additional destinations, including Baghdad, as well as popular connections to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, further illustrating the far-reaching impact of the conflict.

These measures underscore the airline's cautious approach to passenger safety and highlight the broader implications of the geopolitical unrest on global travel networks.

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

