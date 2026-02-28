Airlines Grounded: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flight Operations

In a swift response to mounting geopolitical tensions, Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have suspended flights to the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to avoid the airspace of 11 countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, to ensure passenger safety.

Aviation stakeholders, led by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, are working to manage the operational disruptions and ensure real-time coordination as many flights are cancelled or rerouted.

