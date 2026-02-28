Airlines Grounded: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flight Operations
Indian airlines have suspended flights to the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The DGCA has advised avoiding airspaces of 11 countries. With numerous flights cancelled or rerouted, the aviation sector is focused on ensuring passenger safety and operational continuity amidst rising tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a swift response to mounting geopolitical tensions, Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have suspended flights to the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to avoid the airspace of 11 countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, to ensure passenger safety.
Aviation stakeholders, led by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, are working to manage the operational disruptions and ensure real-time coordination as many flights are cancelled or rerouted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for March 1.
IndiGo Adjusts Flight Operations Amidst Middle East Tensions
Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports
Gatwick Alerts Travelers: Flight Disruptions Linked to Middle East Airspace Restrictions
IndiGo temporarily suspends flights to and from Middle East due to Iran situation.