Airlines Grounded: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flight Operations

Indian airlines have suspended flights to the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The DGCA has advised avoiding airspaces of 11 countries. With numerous flights cancelled or rerouted, the aviation sector is focused on ensuring passenger safety and operational continuity amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to mounting geopolitical tensions, Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have suspended flights to the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to avoid the airspace of 11 countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, to ensure passenger safety.

Aviation stakeholders, led by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, are working to manage the operational disruptions and ensure real-time coordination as many flights are cancelled or rerouted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

