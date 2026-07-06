AI's Accelerating Pace Ignites Global Concerns for Regulation
The United Nations emphasizes the urgent need for global regulations on artificial intelligence due to its rapid development. Addressing potential risks, especially to children, is crucial. A U.N. Global Dialogue on AI in Geneva discusses creating rules to mitigate risks while leveraging AI's benefits. Further assessments are in progress.
The United Nations Secretary-General has issued a stark warning regarding the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, stressing the urgent need for standardized global regulations to mitigate potential risks, particularly to children.
Speaking at the inaugural U.N. Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva, Antonio Guterres stated that AI is evolving faster than anyone, even its developers, can manage. He highlighted its capacity to reshape economies, influence elections, and affect security.
The two-day event aimed not at creating a treaty but at discussing regulatory frameworks to harness AI's potential positively. Attendees will review insights from a U.N.-supported independent scientific panel, with more comprehensive studies planned for next year and subsequent meetings in New York.
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