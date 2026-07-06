Crisis in German Real Estate Financing Amid Inflation Surge

The Mood Among Those Financing Commercial Real Estate In Germany Plunged In The Second Quarter

The financing mood for commercial real estate in Germany experienced a significant downturn in the second quarter, according to a recent survey. This decline is linked to the adverse effects of the war in Iran, which has spurred a rise in inflation.

As inflation rates continue to escalate, financial institutions are reassessing their strategies. The resulting uncertainty has led to higher interest rates, affecting investment confidence among financiers in the commercial real estate sector.

The report highlights how the geopolitical situation in Iran is having a ripple effect on global markets, further complicating the economic landscape in Germany's real estate sector.