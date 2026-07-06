Political Clashes Erupt Over West Bengal Tragedy

Congress leader Pawan Khera urges a non-political view on the rape and murder of a 12-year-old in West Bengal, as political tensions escalate over the incident. Despite arrests in the case, a political standoff between TMC and BJP continues, with Mamata Banerjee's movements reportedly restricted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:04 IST
Political Clashes Erupt Over West Bengal Tragedy
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent development, Congress leader Pawan Khera has emphasized the need to view all instances of sexual violence with equal gravity, without political bias. His statements come in light of the tragic rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal.

The incident has sparked intense political controversy in the region. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's planned visit to the victim's family was reportedly obstructed by heavy police deployment, leading to claims of her being under 'house arrest' by her party members.

Local authorities report progress, noting the arrest of two suspects in connection with the crime. Meanwhile, political figures such as TMC's Abhishek Banerjee have criticized the BJP-led government for its failure to ensure women's safety in the state.

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