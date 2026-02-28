Left Menu

Airlines Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

Flight services from Kolkata to the Middle East were disrupted due to operational challenges following a US-Israel military offensive against Iran. Four flights were canceled, and disruptions are expected to continue with evolving security concerns. Airlines are advised to avoid certain Middle Eastern airspaces.

  • India

In a significant operational disruption, Saturday saw the cancellation of four flights from Kolkata to the Middle East due to rising tensions in the region. The cancellations follow a joint military offensive by the US and Israel against Iran.

Officials from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport confirmed the cancellations, which affected Emirates flight EK 573, Qatar Airways flight QR 541, Air Arabia flight 3L 167, and Etihad Airways flight EY 221. These cancellations came as Dubai International Airport suspended operations citing safety concerns.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to steer clear of airspace over 11 countries, including Iran, until March 2. Passengers are encouraged to contact airlines for rebooking or refunds as the situation develops.

