Efforts Intensify for Safe Return of Stranded Indians in Middle East

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the government's continuous efforts to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in the volatile Middle East. He plans to address the issue with New Delhi authorities, citing past successful evacuations. The unstable region presents challenges, including the logistical difficulties of flying.

Updated: 01-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:16 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured the public on Sunday that the Centre is making relentless efforts to secure the safe return of Indians stranded amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking at Rambhapuri Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, Joshi stressed the volatile nature of the situation and confirmed that he would raise the issue with relevant authorities in New Delhi.

He recalled previous successful evacuation operations under the Modi government, while noting the current danger posed by the unstable conditions in the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

