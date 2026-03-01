Turbulent Aftermath: Global Tensions Surge After Strikes on Iran

Global tensions escalated dramatically following military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, igniting calls for peace and a return to diplomatic talks. Concerns have mounted about a potential wider conflict in the region.

The strikes, which included a massive explosion targeting the Iranian capital, have left the nation in turmoil after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His demise without a clear successor heightens uncertainty in Iran, as world leaders urge caution and negotiation.

Protests erupted globally, with demonstrations in cities from New York to Berlin. Meanwhile, international diplomats are mobilizing to address the crisis, as countries deliberate on the next steps to de-escalate the highly volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)