Air India's Massive Overhaul: Dreamliner Safety Upgrades Underway

Air India has embarked on significant safety modifications across its Dreamliner fleet, following a directive from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The move targets the faucet control modules (FCMs) in the Boeing 787s, colloquially known as Dreamliners, to rectify potential water leak issues.

This directive, issued on February 2, supersedes an earlier directive from January 2024, and mandates the replacement of FCMs with an improved design. Such measures are essential to prevent water leaks from infiltrating electronic equipment aboard the aircraft. According to sources, more than half of the required fleet modifications are completed, although specific numbers remain unconfirmed.

The urgency of these changes stems from reported incidents where undetected leaks compromised airline safety by affecting electronics below the passenger compartments. Compliance with these new standards is crucial to ensure the continued safe operation of Air India's substantial Dreamliner fleet.

