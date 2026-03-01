Political Dynamics: BJD-Congress Alliance in Odisha

In a significant political development in Odisha, the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) anticipates potential gains from the newfound understanding between the opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal remarked that historically, alliances between the BJD and Congress have not fared well electorally, suggesting that their renewed collaboration could fortuitously benefit the BJP.

As the political chessboard is set for the March 16 elections, BJD's proposal of fielding a 'common candidate' has garnered Congress support, aiming to prevent the BJP from clinching three out of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

