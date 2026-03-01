Left Menu

Political Dynamics: BJD-Congress Alliance in Odisha

The BJP in Odisha anticipates gaining from the BJD-Congress political alignment for the Rajya Sabha elections. The partnership aims to block the BJP from securing three of the four vacant seats, relying on Congress and CPI(M) support for their 'common candidate' strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:02 IST
In a significant political development in Odisha, the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) anticipates potential gains from the newfound understanding between the opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal remarked that historically, alliances between the BJD and Congress have not fared well electorally, suggesting that their renewed collaboration could fortuitously benefit the BJP.

As the political chessboard is set for the March 16 elections, BJD's proposal of fielding a 'common candidate' has garnered Congress support, aiming to prevent the BJP from clinching three out of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

