Son Heung-min's Emotional Apology: A World Cup Heartbreak

South Korea's captain, Son Heung-min, issued an apology to fans after the team's early exit from the World Cup. Following coach Hong Myung-bo's resignation, Son urged support for the players over criticism. Despite high expectations, South Korea narrowly missed advancing to the knockout stage after losses to Mexico and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Captain Son Heungmin Apologised To Fans On Monday After The Teams Groupstage Exit From The World Cup And Urged Them To Support The Players Rather Than Criticise Them Following The Campaign The Apology Came A Day After Hong Myungbo Resigned As South Korea Coach Results On Saturday Meant The South Koreans Would Not Advance To The Last As One Of The Eight Thirdplaced Finishers In The Group Phase Expectations Had Been High For A Talented South Korean Squad Featuring Son | Updated: 30-06-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 04:26 IST
Son Heung-min's Emotional Apology: A World Cup Heartbreak
Son Heung-min

South Korean captain Son Heung-min publicly apologized to fans after the national team's group-stage exit from the World Cup. Urging continued support rather than criticism, Son expressed deep regret over the performance.

The apology came just a day after coach Hong Myung-bo resigned, marking a disappointing end for a promising South Korean squad. Despite their talented lineup, which included Son, Lee Kang-in, and Kim Min-jae, the team could not progress to the knockout stage after losses to Mexico and South Africa.

Son, at 33, had a challenging tournament, contributing neither goals nor assists. Speculation about the winger's future roles was heightened by this performance, as Son affirmed his commitment to future international play, promising to strive for joy through the sport for the fans.

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