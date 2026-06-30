Son Heung-min's Emotional Apology: A World Cup Heartbreak
South Korea's captain, Son Heung-min, issued an apology to fans after the team's early exit from the World Cup. Following coach Hong Myung-bo's resignation, Son urged support for the players over criticism. Despite high expectations, South Korea narrowly missed advancing to the knockout stage after losses to Mexico and South Africa.
South Korean captain Son Heung-min publicly apologized to fans after the national team's group-stage exit from the World Cup. Urging continued support rather than criticism, Son expressed deep regret over the performance.
The apology came just a day after coach Hong Myung-bo resigned, marking a disappointing end for a promising South Korean squad. Despite their talented lineup, which included Son, Lee Kang-in, and Kim Min-jae, the team could not progress to the knockout stage after losses to Mexico and South Africa.
Son, at 33, had a challenging tournament, contributing neither goals nor assists. Speculation about the winger's future roles was heightened by this performance, as Son affirmed his commitment to future international play, promising to strive for joy through the sport for the fans.