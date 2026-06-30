US Surge in Carbon Emissions Linked to Coal Revival

The United States Accounted For About A Third Of The Rise In Global Carbon Emissions In

The United States is notably responsible for about a third of the global increase in carbon emissions projected for 2025, according to a recent report by the Energy Institute. This trend is largely attributed to higher gas prices, which have driven power producers back to coal usage.

Findings from the report, developed in collaboration with the Ember, Kearney Institute, and KPMG, underscore the significant impact of economic factors on energy choices and subsequently on environmental outcomes.

This shift back to coal as a primary energy source by U.S. power producers signifies a substantial setback in efforts to reduce carbon emissions, presenting both challenges and opportunities for policy interventions and green energy development.