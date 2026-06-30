Trump's Nomination: Keith Sonderling for Permanent Labor Secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Keith Sonderling as permanent Labor Secretary. Sonderling has been serving in an acting capacity following former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's resignation. The nomination requires Senate approval, with Trump expressing confidence in Sonderling's ability to excel in the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Posted On Truth Social On Monday That He Would Nominate Keith Sonderling | Updated: 30-06-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 04:34 IST
Trump's Nomination: Keith Sonderling for Permanent Labor Secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his plan to nominate Keith Sonderling for the position of permanent Labor Secretary. Sonderling, who has been serving as the acting leader since April, is set to succeed former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The nomination is contingent upon Senate approval. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump commended Sonderling's dedication and effectiveness, highlighting his persistent commitment to the nation's workforce.

Chavez-DeRemer resigned amid allegations of misconduct, prompting Sonderling's temporary appointment. Trump expressed confidence in Sonderling's capability to deliver commendable results in his new role.

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