Trump's Nomination: Keith Sonderling for Permanent Labor Secretary

Us President Donald Trump Posted On Truth Social On Monday That He Would Nominate Keith Sonderling

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his plan to nominate Keith Sonderling for the position of permanent Labor Secretary. Sonderling, who has been serving as the acting leader since April, is set to succeed former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The nomination is contingent upon Senate approval. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump commended Sonderling's dedication and effectiveness, highlighting his persistent commitment to the nation's workforce.

Chavez-DeRemer resigned amid allegations of misconduct, prompting Sonderling's temporary appointment. Trump expressed confidence in Sonderling's capability to deliver commendable results in his new role.