Supreme Earnings: Justices' Books and Benefits Unveiled

Four Us Supreme Court Justices Earned More Than Million In Combined Book Payments In

The U.S. Supreme Court justices combined for over $2 million in book payments in 2025, as per the latest financial disclosures. The reports reveal the justices' external earnings, including income from teaching and gifts such as concert tickets from Bad Bunny's label.

Notably, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reported a $1.18 million advance from Penguin Random House, building on previous earnings, and she also received a painting gift from Chicago artists. Justice Sonia Sotomayor disclosed royalties and concert tickets valued at $4,333, potentially for a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett earned $849,071 in royalties for her book "Listening to the Law," while other justices such as John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch earned from teaching positions and writing books. The disclosures cast light on the broader financial activities of the nation's highest court members.