Supreme Earnings: Justices' Books and Benefits Unveiled

The 2025 financial disclosures of U.S. Supreme Court justices revealed substantial book payments exceeding $2 million, alongside lucrative teaching positions and received gifts, like concert tickets from Bad Bunny's label. Notably, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Justice Amy Coney Barrett reported significant book earnings, while concert tickets highlight a possible Bad Bunny concert attendance by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Four Us Supreme Court Justices Earned More Than Million In Combined Book Payments In | Updated: 30-06-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 04:27 IST
Supreme Earnings: Justices' Books and Benefits Unveiled
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The U.S. Supreme Court justices combined for over $2 million in book payments in 2025, as per the latest financial disclosures. The reports reveal the justices' external earnings, including income from teaching and gifts such as concert tickets from Bad Bunny's label.

Notably, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reported a $1.18 million advance from Penguin Random House, building on previous earnings, and she also received a painting gift from Chicago artists. Justice Sonia Sotomayor disclosed royalties and concert tickets valued at $4,333, potentially for a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett earned $849,071 in royalties for her book "Listening to the Law," while other justices such as John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch earned from teaching positions and writing books. The disclosures cast light on the broader financial activities of the nation's highest court members.

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