Left Menu

Market Mayhem: UAE Closes Stock Exchanges Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions due to Iran's missile and drone strikes, the UAE has shut down its stock markets temporarily. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market will remain closed, causing billions of dollars in assets to remain suspended as investors await further clarity on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:58 IST
Market Mayhem: UAE Closes Stock Exchanges Amid Rising Tensions

In a dramatic response to the mounting tensions, the United Arab Emirates has shuttered its stock markets, sending ripples across the Gulf region's economy. The UAE Capital Markets Authority has marked March 2 and 3 as closure days for the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, citing a supervisory mandate.

The ripple effect of these developments is palpable with trillions of dollars in listed assets put on hold, while Gulf markets braced themselves for volatile trading sessions. Sunday's early trading saw significant declines across the region, with Saudi Arabia's index plummeting over 4% and Egypt's losing over 5%.

The closures are seen as a move to stabilize the financial environment as the UAE assesses the damage from Iran's strikes on strategic locations such as airports and ports. Investors have been advised to follow official channels for further updates on the exchange's reopening.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Conflict

Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Confli...

 Global
2
Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 Global
3
Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

 Israel
4
Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026