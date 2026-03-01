Market Mayhem: UAE Closes Stock Exchanges Amid Rising Tensions

In a dramatic response to the mounting tensions, the United Arab Emirates has shuttered its stock markets, sending ripples across the Gulf region's economy. The UAE Capital Markets Authority has marked March 2 and 3 as closure days for the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, citing a supervisory mandate.

The ripple effect of these developments is palpable with trillions of dollars in listed assets put on hold, while Gulf markets braced themselves for volatile trading sessions. Sunday's early trading saw significant declines across the region, with Saudi Arabia's index plummeting over 4% and Egypt's losing over 5%.

The closures are seen as a move to stabilize the financial environment as the UAE assesses the damage from Iran's strikes on strategic locations such as airports and ports. Investors have been advised to follow official channels for further updates on the exchange's reopening.