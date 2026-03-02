India and Canada Forge Path to $50 Billion in Trade

India and Canada have reached an agreement on the terms of a comprehensive economic partnership, the Indian foreign ministry announced on Monday.

The two countries have set an ambitious target to elevate bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this declaration while meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his visit.

The partnership marks a significant stride in enhancing economic ties between the two nations, reflecting a shared commitment to mutual growth and cooperation.

