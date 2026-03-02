India and Canada Forge Path to $50 Billion in Trade
India and Canada have outlined terms for a comprehensive economic partnership, aiming to boost bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. This announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press statement with Canada's visiting Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The partnership marks a significant stride in enhancing economic ties between the two nations, reflecting a shared commitment to mutual growth and cooperation.
