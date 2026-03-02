Left Menu

UK Citizen Evacuations in Gulf Amid Iran Strikes

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper is considering evacuation plans as 300,000 UK citizens are in Gulf countries targeted by Iran. The situation remains tense with ongoing strikes, and UK nationals are advised to shelter in place. Rapid deployment teams are working to facilitate safe relocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:59 IST
UK Citizen Evacuations in Gulf Amid Iran Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced on Monday that her team is exploring various measures, including evacuation, to aid the hundreds of thousands of UK citizens currently in Gulf countries now targeted by Iran.

Approximately 300,000 British citizens, including residents, holidaymakers, and those in transit, are located in Gulf nations. Since the attacks began on Saturday, 102,000 individuals in the region have registered their presence with the UK government. When questioned about evacuation plans, Cooper stated that officials are setting up necessary support systems.

Currently, British nationals are advised to heed local advice and stay sheltered, Cooper emphasized, while calling for the reopening of airspace. Her department has dispatched rapid deployment teams to the region to collaborate with the travel industry. Cooper further reported an Iranian drone strike on a British RAF base runway in Cyprus, while significant global air travel disruptions continue following strikes in the Middle East that affected airports such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Names of infiltrators being deleted from voter list; they will be removed from Bengal after BJP comes to power: Shah at Mathurapur rally.

Names of infiltrators being deleted from voter list; they will be removed fr...

 India
2
Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time has come to punish her for it: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time...

 India
3
Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

 Germany
4
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.

Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026