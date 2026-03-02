UK Citizen Evacuations in Gulf Amid Iran Strikes

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced on Monday that her team is exploring various measures, including evacuation, to aid the hundreds of thousands of UK citizens currently in Gulf countries now targeted by Iran.

Approximately 300,000 British citizens, including residents, holidaymakers, and those in transit, are located in Gulf nations. Since the attacks began on Saturday, 102,000 individuals in the region have registered their presence with the UK government. When questioned about evacuation plans, Cooper stated that officials are setting up necessary support systems.

Currently, British nationals are advised to heed local advice and stay sheltered, Cooper emphasized, while calling for the reopening of airspace. Her department has dispatched rapid deployment teams to the region to collaborate with the travel industry. Cooper further reported an Iranian drone strike on a British RAF base runway in Cyprus, while significant global air travel disruptions continue following strikes in the Middle East that affected airports such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

