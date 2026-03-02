Left Menu

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura Refinery Temporarily Shut Down

Saudi Aramco has temporarily shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery after it was targeted by Iranian drones, according to Saudi state television. The incident caused a fire, but there were no casualties. The shutdown is a precautionary measure for the refinery, which has a substantial production capacity.

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery near Dammam was temporarily shut down on Monday after it came under attack by Iranian drones. Saudi state television, citing an official source, reported the incident and described the shutdown as a precautionary step. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from the resultant fire.

The attack has raised concerns over regional security and stability, especially given the strategic importance of the Ras Tanura refinery, which boasts a capacity of over half a million barrels of crude oil per day. As a key facility in the global oil supply chain, any prolonged disruption could have significant economic implications.

While investigations are ongoing, Saudi Aramco officials have reassured stakeholders of their commitment to ensuring the safety and resilience of their operations. This development underscores the persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and highlights the potential risks facing infrastructure in critical energy sectors.

