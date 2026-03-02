Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

On Monday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed growing concerns about the prolonged regional conflict risk posed by US-Israeli strikes in Iran, firmly stating, 'This is not Iraq. This is not endless.' The statement was made during the Trump administration's first news briefing since the operation's initiation on Saturday.

Despite President Donald Trump's limited engagement with the press, Hegseth asserted the mission's decisive objective to neutralize the missile threats from Iran. While he denied a regime change agenda, the landscape of Middle East tensions continued to shift, with US allies like Kuwait mistakenly shooting down American jets amid escalating hostilities.

As the conflict persists, Iran's retaliation with missiles and the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have further destabilized the region. American military losses have increased, and the Trump administration has yet to present an exit strategy, promising no immediate resolution to the escalating warfare.