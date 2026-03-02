Left Menu

Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

U.S. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, announced ongoing and challenging military operations in Iran, anticipating further casualties. The U.S.-Israeli air campaign expanded amid tragic friendly fire incidents. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that the objective is to dismantle Iran's military capabilities without leading to an endless war.

U.S. military efforts in Iran are set for the long haul, with expectations of additional casualties, according to General Dan Caine, Joint Chiefs Chairman. Monday marked an intensified phase of the U.S.-Israeli air operations, now expanding with no clear resolution ahead.

Tragically, Kuwait's air defenses mistakenly downed three American F-15E jets during an Iranian retaliatory strike. General Caine informed reporters that these operations are complex and will take time, underscoring the challenging nature of operations by CENTCOM and Joint Forces.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured that the U.S. campaign aims not for a perpetual conflict but for crippling Iran's missile and maritime assets. He refuted comparisons to Iraq, stressing the targeted ambition of U.S. actions.

