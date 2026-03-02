Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

U.S. military efforts in Iran are set for the long haul, with expectations of additional casualties, according to General Dan Caine, Joint Chiefs Chairman. Monday marked an intensified phase of the U.S.-Israeli air operations, now expanding with no clear resolution ahead.

Tragically, Kuwait's air defenses mistakenly downed three American F-15E jets during an Iranian retaliatory strike. General Caine informed reporters that these operations are complex and will take time, underscoring the challenging nature of operations by CENTCOM and Joint Forces.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured that the U.S. campaign aims not for a perpetual conflict but for crippling Iran's missile and maritime assets. He refuted comparisons to Iraq, stressing the targeted ambition of U.S. actions.

