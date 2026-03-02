Left Menu

U.S.-Israeli Air War Escalates: Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge

Oil and gas prices surged dramatically as the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran expanded. The conflict threatens to disrupt global economic recovery, with rising energy costs risking a resurgence of inflation. Meanwhile, global stock and currency markets react, highlighting increased investor concerns over prolonged regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:14 IST
The escalation of the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran has sent shockwaves through global markets, with a notable surge in oil and gas prices. As the conflict widens, investors are increasingly worried about its duration and the potential for a broader regional impact.

Brent crude oil witnessed a striking 9% rise, reaching $78.9 per barrel, marking its largest daily increase since the initial COVID-19 upheaval. This turbulence is further exacerbated by military actions, including Iran's missile firings and Israel's broadening air campaign.

Stock markets tumbled, with European indices sliding and bank stocks leading the fall due to economic growth concerns. The currency markets saw the dollar strengthening significantly, reflecting a shift towards safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty.

