Unyielding Conflict: U.S. and Israel's Expanding War on Iran

The ongoing military conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran continues to escalate, with no resolution in sight. U.S. General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized the complexity and expected duration of achieving military objectives.

General Caine indicated that additional U.S. forces are being dispatched to the Middle East. This comes amid warnings of further casualties as the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Israel extends into a significant military engagement.

Amidst this, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassures that the operations aim to prevent an indefinite conflict, focusing on dismantling Iran's missile and naval capabilities. Yet, Iranian leadership shows no sign of concession, even as both sides report casualties, including civilian losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)