Amazon India's Bold Move: Zero Referral Fee for 12.5 Crore Products

Amazon India unveils a sweeping 'Zero Referral Fee' policy affecting more than 12.5 crore products. This bold initiative, aimed at boosting growth for countless sellers, expands fee-free coverage over 10 times from previous levels. Additionally, Easy Ship fees drop by 20% for products priced below Rs 300.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amazon India has announced a transformative 'Zero Referral Fee' policy, effectively applied to over 12.5 crore products. This strategy aims to energize the growth trajectory for numerous sellers across India.

The new policy represents a considerable expansion from the 1.2 crore products covered in 2025, now encompassing products priced under Rs 1,000 across more than 1,800 categories. This development comes on the heels of last year's fee revision.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services, highlighted the initiative's focus on making Amazon's platform more accessible and profitable for small businesses, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The change also includes a 20% reduction in Easy Ship fees for products under Rs 300, enabling seller savings of up to 70% in fees.

European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of majo...

