DWYPD Engages University of Free State After Study Flags EDCs in Sanitary Products

South Africa’s Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has formally engaged the University of the Free State (UFS) following the release of a peer-reviewed study detecting endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in certain sanitary pads and pantyliners sold in the country.

The development has prompted early regulatory attention, with the National Consumer Commission calling for further investigation and review.

Study Raises Long-Term Exposure Concerns

In a statement issued on Sunday, DWYPD acknowledged the significance of the findings, which indicate the presence of chemicals linked to potential hormonal interference.

While the study does not establish immediate or short-term health harm, the department noted that the findings raise important concerns about possible long-term exposure and cumulative health risks.

Department spokesperson Cassius Selala emphasised that the purpose of the research was not to create alarm, but to generate credible, evidence-based data to inform consumers, policymakers and health professionals.

“The scientific research conducted at the university is not intended to create fear, anxiety, or panic, but to provide credible data that can inform and empower through robust scientific evidence,” Selala said.

Menstrual Health as a Public Health Priority

As the coordinating department responsible for advancing the rights, dignity and well-being of women and girls, DWYPD framed the issue within the broader context of menstrual health and sanitary dignity.

The department described menstrual health as fundamental to gender equality and public health, noting that millions of women and girls rely on sanitary products daily.

Concerns about product safety therefore intersect not only with consumer protection but also with broader commitments to:

Protect women’s health

Uphold sanitary dignity

Advance gender equality

Ensure equitable access to safe products

Engagement with Researchers

DWYPD has initiated discussions with UFS researchers to better understand:

The study’s methodology

The specific chemicals detected

Exposure pathways

The scale and prevalence of contamination

Recommended policy or regulatory interventions

The department indicated that evidence-based engagement is essential before determining next steps.

Regulatory Review Under Consideration

The National Consumer Commission has called for an investigation and regulatory review of menstrual health products in light of the findings.

DWYPD welcomed this move, noting that regulatory oversight will help ensure that sanitary products available in South Africa remain:

Safe

Affordable

Accessible

The department stated that such measures align with national commitments to protect consumer rights and public health standards.

Endocrine Disruptors: A Growing Global Concern

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are substances that can interfere with hormonal systems. Globally, certain EDCs have been associated—depending on exposure levels—with potential reproductive, developmental and metabolic effects.

While the South African study does not confirm direct health outcomes, its identification of EDC presence highlights the need for precautionary assessment, particularly given the intimate and repeated use of menstrual products.

Balancing Transparency and Public Assurance

The department’s response reflects an attempt to strike a balance between transparency and reassurance.

By engaging researchers and supporting regulatory review, DWYPD signalled that concerns will be taken seriously. At the same time, officials stressed that the study does not indicate immediate health danger.

Further testing, regulatory evaluation and potential standards revisions may follow depending on investigative findings.

Next Steps

The department is expected to:

Continue technical consultations with UFS

Monitor regulatory developments led by the National Consumer Commission

Provide updates on potential consumer guidance or policy measures

As menstrual health remains central to public health and gender equity efforts, the findings are likely to prompt broader discussion about product safety standards, labelling transparency and long-term exposure monitoring.