EIB Signs €60m Loan to Boost Prosegur’s AI, Cybersecurity Push

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €60 million loan agreement with Spanish security multinational Prosegur to accelerate its research, development and digital innovation strategy — reinforcing Europe’s technological capabilities in cybersecurity and hybrid security solutions.

The financing will support Prosegur’s investment in advanced technologies across physical, digital and integrated security systems, with the majority of the R&D activity taking place at its facilities in Spain.

Strategic Investment in European Security Tech

The loan will fund innovation in key areas including:

Advanced cybersecurity technologies

Artificial intelligence applications

Integrated security operations centres

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms

Hybrid physical-digital security systems

By strengthening capabilities in prevention, detection and response to both physical and cyber threats, the investment aligns with broader European Union efforts to enhance resilience in critical infrastructure and digital ecosystems.

“The EIB’s financing for Prosegur reaffirms our commitment to strengthening technological and security capabilities in Europe,” said Antonio Lorenzo, Head of the EIB’s Corporate Lending Division for Spain and Portugal. “This operation will promote strategic investment in digital innovation and cybersecurity, which are key to a technologically stronger European Union.”

Part of €250 Billion TechEU Drive

The operation falls under the TechEU programme, an EU initiative aimed at mobilising €250 billion in investment by 2027 to support startups, scaleups and innovative companies across the bloc.

It also forms part of the EIB Group’s 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap, which prioritises strengthening Europe’s security and defence capabilities in response to a more complex geopolitical and technological environment.

By backing Prosegur’s innovation agenda, the EIB is supporting European-developed technologies in sectors increasingly viewed as strategic.

Driving Hybrid Security Innovation

Prosegur, headquartered in Madrid and operating in 36 countries, provides hybrid surveillance, logistics and cash management services, crypto-asset security, alarms, cybersecurity and outsourcing solutions.

The company said the financing will accelerate digital transformation and expand its ability to anticipate emerging risks.

“At Prosegur, we believe that innovation and digital transformation are strategic pillars for leading the future of global security,” said Chief Financial Officer Maite Rodríguez.“The EIB’s support strengthens our ability to develop high-value technological solutions and provide services that protect people, businesses and infrastructure in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Supporting Europe’s Startup Ecosystem

Beyond internal R&D, the investment will also support knowledge transfer and collaboration through Prosegur Tech Ventures, the company’s corporate venture capital fund. The fund works closely with European startups developing next-generation security and digital technologies.

By combining institutional financing with venture capital partnerships, the initiative aims to foster innovation spillovers across Europe’s broader tech ecosystem.

Second EIB Partnership

This marks the second financing agreement between Prosegur and the EIB to support the company’s innovation and digitalisation strategy, following a previous operation signed in 2021.

As Europe seeks to strengthen technological sovereignty and resilience, the loan underscores the growing role of public development banks in scaling advanced security and cybersecurity capabilities within the EU.