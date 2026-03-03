Karnataka Appeals for Repatriation Amid Dubai Stranding Post Iran-Israel Tensions

In response to the Iran-Israel conflict causing disruptions, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed serious concerns for citizens stranded in Dubai. He emphasized that active efforts are underway to guarantee their safety, with the state government working closely with Indian central authorities.

Minister Kharge mentioned that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directly reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his communication, the CM requested urgent national intervention to safeguard Indians, especially Kannadigas affected by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Highlighting the impact of recent aviation disruptions due to airspace closures following retaliatory attacks in the region, Siddaramaiah underscored the distress caused to stranded travelers. Coordination with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is ongoing to explore repatriation solutions, while calls for enhanced diplomatic efforts and flexible airline policies continue. The situation remains a work in progress as solutions are sought for affected individuals and their families.