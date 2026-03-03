Left Menu

Karnataka Appeals for Repatriation Amid Dubai Stranding Post Iran-Israel Tensions

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed concerns over citizens stranded in Dubai due to Iran-Israel conflict disruptions. Efforts are in progress to ensure their safety, with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urging PM Modi for swift measures including potential repatriation flights, highlighting an ongoing international crisis affecting Indians in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:27 IST
Karnataka Appeals for Repatriation Amid Dubai Stranding Post Iran-Israel Tensions
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Iran-Israel conflict causing disruptions, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed serious concerns for citizens stranded in Dubai. He emphasized that active efforts are underway to guarantee their safety, with the state government working closely with Indian central authorities.

Minister Kharge mentioned that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directly reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his communication, the CM requested urgent national intervention to safeguard Indians, especially Kannadigas affected by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Highlighting the impact of recent aviation disruptions due to airspace closures following retaliatory attacks in the region, Siddaramaiah underscored the distress caused to stranded travelers. Coordination with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is ongoing to explore repatriation solutions, while calls for enhanced diplomatic efforts and flexible airline policies continue. The situation remains a work in progress as solutions are sought for affected individuals and their families.

TRENDING

1
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.

India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening...

 Global
2
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
3
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
4
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026