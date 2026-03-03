Tourism Crisis Looms: Impact of U.S.-Israeli Conflict on Middle East Visits

The ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran could lead to a significant decline in tourism across the Middle East, with projections indicating a decrease of 11-27% in international visitors this year, as revealed by Tourism Economics.

In stark contrast to a previous forecast of a 13% increase, the latest analysis suggests that the region could see between 23 million and 38 million fewer tourists, severely affecting local economies.

Overall, this downturn may result in a substantial economic loss, estimated between $34 billion and $56 billion, highlighting the far-reaching impact of geopolitical tensions on the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)