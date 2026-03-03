Left Menu

Tourism Crisis Looms: Impact of U.S.-Israeli Conflict on Middle East Visits

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is projected to significantly impact tourism in the Middle East, potentially reducing international visitors by 11-27% this year and causing financial losses of $34 to $56 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:05 IST
Tourism Crisis Looms: Impact of U.S.-Israeli Conflict on Middle East Visits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran could lead to a significant decline in tourism across the Middle East, with projections indicating a decrease of 11-27% in international visitors this year, as revealed by Tourism Economics.

In stark contrast to a previous forecast of a 13% increase, the latest analysis suggests that the region could see between 23 million and 38 million fewer tourists, severely affecting local economies.

Overall, this downturn may result in a substantial economic loss, estimated between $34 billion and $56 billion, highlighting the far-reaching impact of geopolitical tensions on the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

 India
2
Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

 India
3
The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in the US, AP reports, citing AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to abou...

 Global
4
Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026