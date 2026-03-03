Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights: Airlines Brace for Financial Turbulence

As the Middle East conflict intensifies, airline stocks in Asia and Europe took a hit on Tuesday. Escalating military actions between the U.S. and Israel against Iran have caused widespread disruption, with fuel prices soaring and passengers frantically searching for flights out of the region.

Dubai, a major Gulf hub, remains closed for its fourth consecutive day, stranding tens of thousands of travelers. Aviation data reveals over 19,000 flights to the Middle East have been canceled, causing significant ripple effects in tourism and aviation sectors, including anticipated declines in visitor numbers and spending.

Airlines are grappling with the financial fallout, as soaring oil prices threaten profit margins. Industry leaders stress the importance of fuel hedging strategies and network rerouting to weather the storm. With Russian airspace still inaccessible, airlines are facing increasingly limited flight corridors over the Middle East, leading to additional operational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)