UK Inflation Trends: A 2026 Forecast Update

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted that British consumer price inflation will average 2.3% in 2026, according to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. This update was shared during a budget update speech on Tuesday.

In her last full budget presentation in November, Reeves disclosed that the OBR expected inflation to be at 2.5% this year. However, recent inflation readings have been lower than anticipated and are likely to approach the Bank of England's target of 2% by April.

The OBR forecasts for 2027 and 2028 remain consistent with the previous estimates of 2.0%, even amid rising global energy prices and investor concerns due to the Middle East conflict. Inflation is anticipated to align with the Bank's targets.

