UK Inflation Trends: A 2026 Forecast Update
The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that British consumer price inflation will average 2.3% in 2026. This is a revision from the previous 2.5% expected for this year. Despite an unforeseen Middle East conflict affecting energy prices, inflation is predicted to hit the Bank of England's target by 2027.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted that British consumer price inflation will average 2.3% in 2026, according to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. This update was shared during a budget update speech on Tuesday.
In her last full budget presentation in November, Reeves disclosed that the OBR expected inflation to be at 2.5% this year. However, recent inflation readings have been lower than anticipated and are likely to approach the Bank of England's target of 2% by April.
The OBR forecasts for 2027 and 2028 remain consistent with the previous estimates of 2.0%, even amid rising global energy prices and investor concerns due to the Middle East conflict. Inflation is anticipated to align with the Bank's targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
