Fuel Supply Uncertainty: Airports Authority Denies Fuel Stock Inquiry Amid Middle East Crisis

The state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has found itself at the center of a misunderstanding regarding aviation fuel supplies amid the Middle East crisis. Early reports suggested that AAI requested international airport operators to provide details on fuel stocks, but AAI has refuted these claims.

Sources initially indicated that the move was a precautionary step amidst escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which could potentially disrupt global oil supply chains. However, AAI later emphasized that it adheres strictly to its defined mandates and does not hold jurisdiction over fuel inventories.

This incident highlights the vulnerabilities of global energy supplies, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for a significant portion of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The situation remains closely monitored as the conflict's impact on the aviation fuel supply is still uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)