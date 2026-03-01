Left Menu

Middle East Skies Remain Empty Amid Airspace Closures

Airlines are canceling flights across the Middle East due to airspace closures following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Major airports remain shut or restricted, affecting operations until various dates in March. The situation has disrupted flight schedules of numerous international airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A wave of flight cancellations swept across the Middle East on Sunday as airlines grappled with significant airspace closures in the wake of military actions by the United States and Israel in Iran. The conflict, which led to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has plunged the region into chaos.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed an almost empty airspace over several Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, and Israel, prompting a halt or severe reduction in operations at major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha. The resulting impact has been felt by numerous airlines worldwide, which have been forced to readjust their routes and schedules.

A variety of carriers, from British Airways to Qatar Airways, have announced suspensions of flights. The decisions affect routes both within the Middle East and to international destinations, complicating travel plans for thousands. The restrictions are anticipated to extend into early March, with airlines monitoring the unfolding situation closely.

