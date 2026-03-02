Left Menu

Explosive Drone Strike: Indian National Killed in Oil Tanker Attack Off Muscat

An explosive-laden drone boat attacked an oil tanker off Muscat's coast, killing an Indian crew member. Oman's Ministry of Defence and the Indian Embassy in Oman are coordinating efforts for crew repatriation. A vessel from Oman's Navy monitors the situation, issuing warnings in the maritime zone.

Explosive Drone Strike: Indian National Killed in Oil Tanker Attack Off Muscat
An explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker called MKD VYOM off the Muscat coast on Monday, resulting in the death of an Indian crew member, according to Oman's Ministry of Defence. The attack triggered a fire and explosion in the engine room, prompting the evacuation of the remaining 21 crew members, including Indians, Bangladeshis, and a Ukrainian.

The Embassy of India in Oman expressed its condolences and is working closely with local authorities for the safe repatriation of the affected crew. A vessel from the Royal Navy of Oman is actively monitoring the crippled tanker's condition, ensuring navigational safety in the affected maritime zone.

Oman's state-run news agency reported that the MKD VYOM, registered under the Marshall Islands, was carrying approximately 59,463 metric tons of cargo. A separate attack in the Strait of Hormuz injured four crew members on another tanker, MV Skylight, which included Indian and Iranian nationals. The Indian Embassy continues its search efforts for missing crew members and is coordinating for repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

