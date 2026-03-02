Tragic Attack on Oil Tanker: Unmanned Boat Strikes off Muscat Coast

An explosive-laden unmanned boat struck the oil tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat, Muscat Governorate, on Monday, resulting in the death of an Indian crew member. The Maritime Security Centre confirmed that 21 crew members were evacuated safely following the incident.

The Oman Observer reported that the attack led to a fire and explosion in the engine room. The tanker crew included 16 Indian nationals, four Bangladeshi nationals and one Ukrainian national, according to local media. This incident follows another attack on the MV Skylight in the Strait of Hormuz, injuring four crew members of Indian and Iranian nationalities.

The Embassy of India in Oman is closely coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation and search for missing crew members involved in the MV Skylight incident. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit point, links the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea.