Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Restores Mobile Banking Services
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UAE's third-largest lender, has restored its mobile banking app services following an IT disruption. While most services are accessible, some features continue to be progressively restored.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:51 IST
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the third-largest bank in the UAE by assets, announced it has successfully restored its mobile banking application services. This comes following an IT disruption that affected these services on Wednesday.
The bank assured its clients that while the majority of services are now available, a few features are still being gradually restored to full functionality.
Customers can expect the complete recovery of all banking features as the technical team works diligently to resolve remaining issues.
