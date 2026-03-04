Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Restores Mobile Banking Services

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UAE's third-largest lender, has restored its mobile banking app services following an IT disruption. While most services are accessible, some features continue to be progressively restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:51 IST
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Restores Mobile Banking Services

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the third-largest bank in the UAE by assets, announced it has successfully restored its mobile banking application services. This comes following an IT disruption that affected these services on Wednesday.

The bank assured its clients that while the majority of services are now available, a few features are still being gradually restored to full functionality.

Customers can expect the complete recovery of all banking features as the technical team works diligently to resolve remaining issues.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

 United Arab Emirates
2
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

 Jamaica
3
Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026