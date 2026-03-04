Deadly U.S. Submarine Strike on Iranian Warship
At least 80 individuals lost their lives in an attack by a U.S. submarine on an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. The Sri Lankan deputy foreign minister announced this tragic event on local television on Wednesday, bringing international attention to a growing maritime conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:17 IST
Sri Lanka's deputy foreign minister announced on local television that a U.S. submarine strike on an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean has resulted in at least 80 deaths.
This incident heightens tensions in maritime operations in the region, drawing concern from international observers and governments.
As details emerge, the international community is watching closely to understand the implications on global maritime security and regional diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
