Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights: A Ripple Effect on Indian Airports

Airspace restrictions due to conflict in the Middle East have led to the cancellation of around 180 flights from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru airports. The situation has affected international travel, with numerous flights by Indian and foreign carriers being grounded. Repatriation efforts are underway amid ongoing disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant fallout of the ongoing Middle East conflict, approximately 180 flights have been canceled from India's key airports in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. These cancellations are attributed to airspace restrictions, causing widespread disruptions in international travel.

As reported, on Wednesday alone, 93 flights were grounded at Mumbai Airport, with 48 departures and 45 arrivals affected. Similarly, Delhi Airport saw 52 flights canceled, and Bengaluru faced 34 interruptions, hinting at the extensive impact on air traffic.

Amid the turmoil, repatriation flights have become a critical facet of operations. On Wednesday, Mumbai Airport facilitated eight such flights operated by airlines like SpiceJet, Air India, Emirates, Gulf Air, and Royal Jordanian. The Civil Aviation Ministry has already announced the cancellation of over 1,500 flights, both domestic and international, till March 3, as the Middle East conflict continues to affect global aviation.

Latest News

