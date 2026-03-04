Trump Claims Victory Amid Escalated U.S.-Iran Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that President Donald Trump secured a significant victory with the recent elimination of an Iranian official linked to an assassination plot against Trump. The operation marked a key moment in the four-day military engagement with Iran.

Hegseth detailed the expansion of military operations, emphasizing that both the U.S. and Israel aimed to dominate the skies over Iran. General Dan Caine of the Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that the U.S. was advancing its air superiority across Iran's southern coast.

Despite the military gains, Trump faces criticism from bipartisan lawmakers for lacking a comprehensive post-conflict strategy. Hegseth reassured that the U.S. can maintain military efforts indefinitely to meet objectives, with Trump's goals directing the mission's duration.

