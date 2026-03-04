Global Market Shock: Oil Prices and Stocks Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street futures displayed a mixed nature early Wednesday as oil prices showed signs of stabilization. This development follows President Donald Trump's declaration that the U.S. Navy might escort oil tankers through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, an area accounting for a significant portion of the world's oil trade.

Following last week's U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran, oil prices have surged 11%. In response, Trump committed the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to political risk insurance and financial security measures for maritime trade. Although Trump's assurances helped, risks of heightened oil prices linger, according to Mizuho Bank.

The recent conflict has dampened global markets, raising oil prices and inflation fears, possibly restraining the Federal Reserve's capabilities. In Europe, market sentiment improved slightly, while Asia coped with significant losses in tech stocks and concerns over energy security amid potential trade disruptions.