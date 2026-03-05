ADB Plans $1.1B Support for Tajikistan's Economic Development

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Tajikistan’s economic development, announcing plans to provide around $1.1 billion in assistance between 2026 and 2028 to strengthen infrastructure, boost competitiveness, and expand access to social services.

ADB President Masato Kanda confirmed the planned support during meetings with President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, highlighting the bank’s role in helping Tajikistan achieve resilient, diversified and inclusive economic growth.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Job Creation

The planned financing will focus on improving infrastructure and promoting a stronger private sector capable of creating more jobs and driving innovation.

“ADB is planning around $1.1 billion in support over 2026–2028 to strengthen infrastructure, improve competitiveness, and make social services better and easier for everyone to use,” Kanda said.

“We will continue supporting the government’s efforts to build a dynamic private sector that creates jobs, sparks innovation and supports resilient growth.”

Kanda also met with First Deputy Prime Minister and ADB Governor Hokim Kholiqzoda, reaffirming the bank’s long-term partnership with Tajikistan.

New Country Partnership Strategy

During the visit, ADB and the Tajik government unveiled a new Country Partnership Strategy for 2026–2030.

The strategy will prioritize three main areas:

Resilient infrastructure development

Improved economic competitiveness

Expanded access to inclusive social services

ADB officials say the approach aims to support sustainable economic growth while improving living standards.

Investing in Skills for a Young Population

Kanda also visited a modern skills training centre in Dushanbe supported by ADB.

With more than half of Tajikistan’s population under the age of 25, education and workforce training are considered critical to the country’s economic future.

Through funding from the Asian Development Fund, along with co-financing from the Japan Fund for Information and Communication Technology, ADB has helped establish six modern skills training centres across Tajikistan.

These centres provide training in:

Agriculture

Green energy

Information and communication technology

Tourism

Other key growth sectors

The programmes aim to equip young people and adults with practical, job-ready skills aligned with labour market needs.

Longstanding Development Partnership

Since Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998, the bank has committed nearly $3 billion in development assistance, making it one of the country’s largest multilateral development partners.

ADB-supported projects have contributed to significant improvements in infrastructure and public services, including:

Upgrading roads linking major cities

Modernizing irrigation and water supply systems

Constructing schools and hospitals

Developing electricity transmission lines and substations

The bank has also supported Tajikistan’s energy sector, including reconnecting the country’s power grid to the Central Asian regional electricity network and rehabilitating major hydropower facilities such as the Nurek and Golovnaya plants.

ADB officials say continued cooperation will help Tajikistan strengthen its economy, expand employment opportunities and improve access to essential services.