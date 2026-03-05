WAFCON 2026: CAF Confirms New Dates Amid Strategic Shifts
The Confederation of African Football has postponed the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to July-August 2026 due to unforeseen circumstances. This tournament is crucial as it serves as a preliminary for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with expanded teams and Nigeria as the defending champion.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the rescheduling of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to July-August 2026. This move ends recent speculation about its scheduled date and tenure this month.
The tournament, originally set from March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, was pushed back due to what CAF called 'unforeseen circumstances.' After discussions with partners including FIFA, CAF aimed for a successful and impactful competition.
This upcoming edition is notable as it not only acts as a preliminary for the 2027 Women's World Cup but also marks the expansion of finals' teams to 16, featuring Nigeria as the defending champions.
