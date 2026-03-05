WAFCON 2026: CAF Confirms New Dates Amid Strategic Shifts

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the rescheduling of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to July-August 2026. This move ends recent speculation about its scheduled date and tenure this month.

The tournament, originally set from March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, was pushed back due to what CAF called 'unforeseen circumstances.' After discussions with partners including FIFA, CAF aimed for a successful and impactful competition.

This upcoming edition is notable as it not only acts as a preliminary for the 2027 Women's World Cup but also marks the expansion of finals' teams to 16, featuring Nigeria as the defending champions.