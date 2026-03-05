Greek Seafarers Strike: Call for Repatriation Amid Gulf Crisis
Greek seafarers initiated a 24-hour strike protesting stranded vessel crews in the Gulf due to the Middle East war, demanding the region be declared a war risk zone. Greece, a global shipping leader, has 325 ships in the region, with several damaged. They push for safe repatriation.
- Country:
- Greece
On Thursday, Greek seafarers launched a 24-hour strike, disrupting local ferry services. Their protest, driven by the plight of vessel crews stranded in the Gulf amidst the escalating Middle East conflict, demands that the area be declared a war risk zone to facilitate their evacuation and repatriation.
Greece, a significant player in global shipping, manages one of the world's largest merchant fleets with over 325 ships and crews, including numerous Greek seafarers, currently stationed in the Gulf region. Angelos Galanopoulos, leader of Greece's lower engine crews' union Stephenson, emphasized the urgent need for their safe return.
Protest actions included a rally outside the shipowners union at the port of Piraeus, where demonstrators spray-painted anti-war slogans. In light of threats to the Strait of Hormuz, the International Maritime Organization revealed concerns for about 20,000 seafarers in the area as regional tensions mount.
ALSO READ
Grounded Flights Lead to EU Emergency Repatriations Amid Middle East Conflict
India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil
Israel Ramps Up Repatriation Amid Aerial Tensions
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Potential Crisis for Global Trade
Rising Tensions Threaten Indian Tea Exports Via Strait of Hormuz