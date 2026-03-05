Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid Volatile Geopolitical and Economic Climate

European shares gained traction on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising by 0.3%. This follows a strong rebound from the previous session, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Market volatility remains high, with oil prices and inflation concerns at the forefront.

Updated: 05-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:56 IST
European shares witnessed an upward trend on Thursday, riding a wave of optimism from the previous day's rebound. This market rally comes even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to loom over investors' sentiments.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index reported a 0.3% rise by 0949 GMT, erasing some early losses and adding to Wednesday's gains, which marked the strongest performance in over three months. While banks recovered with a 0.5% rise, the airline sector showed mixed results. Conversely, luxury export sectors faltered, while utility stocks, often seen as bond proxies, increased by 1%.

This financial backdrop plays out amidst the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, which has entered its sixth day without resolution. Traders are closely monitoring oil prices, currently up 3% for the day, on concerns of inflation and tight energy supply conditions. With ECB policymakers cautious, market participants anticipate ECB President Christine Lagarde's upcoming remarks for future policy direction.

