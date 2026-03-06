Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Conflict in the Middle East has intensified with a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Lebanon, while the United States reportedly attacked an Iranian drone carrier. These actions heightened tensions in the region as the conflict enters its second week.

Iran launched retaliatory attacks against neighboring countries hosting U.S. forces. The escalation comes as financial markets experience upheaval and South Korea denies any shifting of U.S. military assets in response to the crisis.

Etihad Airways is set to resume a limited flight schedule as Saudi Arabia maintains its defense against drone attacks. Meanwhile, nations like the UAE issue stern social media warnings amid the ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)