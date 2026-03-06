Left Menu

Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

North Korean midfielder Myong Yu Jong led her team to a decisive 5-0 victory over Bangladesh in the Women's Asian Cup. Scoring her fourth goal, she helped North Korea nearly secure a quarterfinal spot. The match also highlighted North Korea's robust defense, leaving them with no goals conceded in group play.

In a commanding performance at the Women's Asian Cup, North Korean midfielder Myong Yu Jong proved pivotal by scoring her fourth goal of the tournament, leading her team to a resounding 5-0 victory over Bangladesh. This marked North Korea's second win in group play, edging them closer to a quarterfinal spot.

Despite two earlier goals being overturned, the team's resilience shone through with Myong netting a penalty and Kim Kyong Yong and Chae Un Yong contributing to a 2-0 halftime lead. The Korean defense was unyielding, maintaining a clean slate in all matches played so far.

This decisive win places North Korea in a favorable position ahead of their final group play against China, a match likely to determine the group's top seed. Other teams, such as China and Vietnam, also find themselves in competitive positions in their respective groups as the tournament progresses.

