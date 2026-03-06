Karnataka Budget Criticized for Economic Mismanagement
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's budget, accusing it of economic mismanagement and lack of fiscal discipline. He claims the budget has increased the state's debt burden and ignored cooperative federalism principles. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi labeled the budget a 'ticking fiscal bomb'.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing critique of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's latest budget, which he describes as detrimental to the state's financial health. Kumaraswamy alleges the budget has resulted in increased public debt and disrupted the state's economic stability.
He emphasizes the deviation from cooperative federalism, suggesting that the Chief Minister's self-promotion has overshadowed prudent financial management. Kumaraswamy also claims the budget has enabled financial mismanagement within the Congress-led state government.
Further criticism comes from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who referred to the budget as a 'ticking fiscal bomb', emphasizing concerns related to fiscal discipline and prioritization of funds. The budget reportedly shows an alarming growth in revenue deficit and liabilities, raising questions about the state's financial trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Fiscal Discipline and Development Vision
Karnataka continues to demonstrate strong fiscal performance, robust revenue mobilisation capacity: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Federalism
Karnataka Budget: Total expenditure for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 4,48,004 crore, says CM Siddaramaiah.
Despite structural challenges due to Centre's tax policy changes, Karnataka's own revenue collection exhibited resilience: CM Siddaramaiah.