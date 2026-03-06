Karnataka Budget Criticized for Economic Mismanagement

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing critique of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's latest budget, which he describes as detrimental to the state's financial health. Kumaraswamy alleges the budget has resulted in increased public debt and disrupted the state's economic stability.

He emphasizes the deviation from cooperative federalism, suggesting that the Chief Minister's self-promotion has overshadowed prudent financial management. Kumaraswamy also claims the budget has enabled financial mismanagement within the Congress-led state government.

Further criticism comes from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who referred to the budget as a 'ticking fiscal bomb', emphasizing concerns related to fiscal discipline and prioritization of funds. The budget reportedly shows an alarming growth in revenue deficit and liabilities, raising questions about the state's financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)