Airline Industry Turbulence Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions and Surging Oil Prices

On Monday, airline stocks plummeted as tensions rose due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, causing oil prices to soar and fears of reduced travel demand to escalate.

The cost of oil skyrocketed 15%, surpassing $105 a barrel, raising concerns over a prolonged travel slump. This was exacerbated by the need for airlines to reroute flights and accommodate stranded passengers, amid double jet fuel prices.

With the potential for grounding aircraft looming and consumers feeling the pinch of increased airfare, the airline industry's future looks uncertain. Analysts warn of significant operational costs and threats reminiscent of past industry upheavals.

(With inputs from agencies.)