Gujarat's BHARAT Vision: A New Era of Security and Justice

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi detailed a comprehensive BHARAT Vision to bolster internal security, focusing on six key pillars: security, infrastructure, anti-terror operations, rapid response, justice, and technological advancement. Initiatives like infrastructure for police and anti-narcotics actions aim to ensure safety and justice across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:04 IST
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi unveiled the government's BHARAT Vision on Wednesday, emphasizing its six-pillar strategy to strengthen internal security. Speaking in the assembly, he highlighted key areas including Border, Coastal, and Cyber Security, and the use of High-Tech Infrastructure and Technology-Driven Policing.

Sanghavi underscored the government's efforts in enhancing policing and justice systems. Plans to build new housing for police families and the deployment of state-of-the-art surveillance along critical borders align with this vision. Significant drug busts and anti-terror operations represent a vigorous approach to addressing organized crime and terrorism.

The BHARAT Vision's key aspect, as Sanghavi pointed out, includes implementing rapid response systems and establishing fast-track courts to accelerate justice for crimes against children. These initiatives aim to modernize Gujarat's security landscape and enhance public safety and justice efficiency under PM Modi's New India vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

