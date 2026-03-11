Gujarat's BHARAT Vision: A New Era of Security and Justice

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi unveiled the government's BHARAT Vision on Wednesday, emphasizing its six-pillar strategy to strengthen internal security. Speaking in the assembly, he highlighted key areas including Border, Coastal, and Cyber Security, and the use of High-Tech Infrastructure and Technology-Driven Policing.

Sanghavi underscored the government's efforts in enhancing policing and justice systems. Plans to build new housing for police families and the deployment of state-of-the-art surveillance along critical borders align with this vision. Significant drug busts and anti-terror operations represent a vigorous approach to addressing organized crime and terrorism.

The BHARAT Vision's key aspect, as Sanghavi pointed out, includes implementing rapid response systems and establishing fast-track courts to accelerate justice for crimes against children. These initiatives aim to modernize Gujarat's security landscape and enhance public safety and justice efficiency under PM Modi's New India vision.

