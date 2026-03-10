Prasar Bharati Extends Free Access to PB-SHABD Until 2027

In a significant move, Prasar Bharati announced on Tuesday that its PB-SHABD service will remain free until March 2027. This platform offers the latest news from across India to media organizations.

Launched in March 2024, PB-SHABD is a shared feed service that provides access to logo-free, daily news items in multiple formats including video, audio, text, and photos. The service is supported by an extensive network of reporters and dedicated edit desks operating round-the-clock.

With a daily upload of 1,000 stories covering diverse categories such as agriculture, technology, and politics, PB-SHABD ensures comprehensive coverage. Additionally, it offers live event coverage and houses an archival library for media access. Interested organizations can sign up free at shabd.prasarbharati.org.

