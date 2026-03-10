Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers Unveils Exclusive 'Silver Expressions' Collection

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, a heritage jewellery house known for its distinguished gold and diamond collections, has launched its inaugural silver jewellery collection, 'Silver Expressions.' The collection, which aims to redefine perceptions of silver, promises high value and affordability.

The launch is marked by a 10% discount and an assured gift available from March 9 to 14. Mithun Debbarma, a public face of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers and Mr. World winner, led the live presentation, highlighting the collection's elegance and sophistication. The event featured a dramatic unveiling of a dedicated 'Silver Expressions' section at their showroom.

Rupak Saha, Director, emphasized their customer-centric approach, stating that 'Silver Expressions' is designed to change perceptions of silver jewellery. Arpita Saha, Director, highlighted the brand's commitment to offering value-for-money. The collection is available at all Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers showrooms in Kolkata and Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)