Lufthansa Faces Turbulence Amid Pilot Strike and Geopolitical Unrest

Lufthansa is confronting a two-day pilot strike starting Thursday amid heightened geopolitical tensions due to the war in Iran. The walkout, organized by pilots' union VC, stems from a dispute over company pensions. Lufthansa's subsidiaries plan to accommodate the disruption and maintain scheduled operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lufthansa is bracing for a major disruption as its pilots prepare for a two-day strike, intensifying a long-standing disagreement over pensions. The airline criticizes the timing, given the global uncertainty caused by the war in Iran, which has already disrupted aviation routes.

The pilots' union, VC, called for a strike on Thursday and Friday, citing dissatisfaction with Lufthansa's response to pension negotiations. The action will affect flights from German airports but exclude certain Middle Eastern destinations due to ongoing conflicts.

Lufthansa has announced a revised flight schedule to manage the impact of the strike, set for release Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, its subsidiaries are expected to maintain their flight programs and accommodate additional flights where feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

