Lufthansa Faces Turbulence Amid Pilot Strike and Geopolitical Unrest

Lufthansa is bracing for a major disruption as its pilots prepare for a two-day strike, intensifying a long-standing disagreement over pensions. The airline criticizes the timing, given the global uncertainty caused by the war in Iran, which has already disrupted aviation routes.

The pilots' union, VC, called for a strike on Thursday and Friday, citing dissatisfaction with Lufthansa's response to pension negotiations. The action will affect flights from German airports but exclude certain Middle Eastern destinations due to ongoing conflicts.

Lufthansa has announced a revised flight schedule to manage the impact of the strike, set for release Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, its subsidiaries are expected to maintain their flight programs and accommodate additional flights where feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)